Comanche County is requesting sealed bids to replace the Comanche County Detention Center’s chiller, an essential part of the jail’s air conditioning unit.
The request is the first step in what Jail Administrator William Hobbs said may be a long process before a new chiller can be installed.
“They’re not just sitting on a shelf or anything like that,” Hobbs said. “When we order one, they have to build it first before they can start to install it.”
The chiller is the part of an air conditioning unit that circulates water after it has been cooled by refrigerant gases. The chiller moves cold water vapor through an evaporator into a condenser, where the cold water vapor is restored to its liquid form and used as coolant for the air pushed out of the HVAC unit.
Hobbs said that with supply shortages, estimates for the new chiller being built and shipped indicate installation may not be able to start until up to 37 weeks after the sealed bids are opened on Aug. 5.
Once built, installation will take about 30 days.
In the meantime, the detention center will rely on a temporary, portable chiller. While less powerful than the permanent chiller, Hobbs said that the temporary one has so far stood up to the summer heat.
“It’s keeping things cool right now,” Hobbs said. “Of course, anything could happen, but for right now, it’s working just fine.”
The detention center also has been working toward a fix for a recent influx in detainees.
Currently, 315 inmates are being housed at the detention center, a facility permitted to hold 283. Tillman County Jail has had an agreement with Comanche County to house some of its inmates since 2020, but Hobbs said that, with 65 inmates already in Tillman County, the jail can’t take any more overflow from Comanche County.
“It’s a constant battle trying to keep the counts down,” Hobbs said. “This time of year, with the holiday, we always see more arrests.”
Hobbs said that he was working with Kyle Cabelka, the Comanche County District Attorney, on bringing the inmate count down through measures like community sentencing and pre-trial releases for non-violent offenders.
Another answer to the problem of overcrowding could be to send inmates to the next nearest jail, in Pottawatomie County, but as that facility is more than 100 miles away, Hobbs said he hopes to find a solution in-house.
“We’re pretty sure that through community sentencing, indigent services, pre-trial sentencing and things like that, we can put a pretty good dent in the number of inmates here,” Hobbs said. “As for a specific timeline, we’ve been working on this for a while and all I can say is, ‘soon.’”