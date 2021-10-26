The Comanche County Detention Center could lose its certification to house juvenile offenders unless a decision is made soon.
In Monday morning’s facility authority meeting, the Comanche County commissioners heard from Jail Administrator William Hobbs and Director of the Regional Juvenile Detention Center Brenda Myers; Hobbs and Myers spoke regarding the certification process, which has recently undergone significant change.
The changes stem from the passage of Oklahoma House Bill 2311 in May. The new legislation takes effect Nov. 1 and brings Oklahoma statutes into compliance with the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018.
One of the key provisions of this new act are keeping juvenile offenders out of sight and sound of adult offenders when juveniles are held in adult detention centers.
Passage of Oklahoma House Bill 2311 ensures that all adult detention facilities must meet these requirements in order to continue housing juveniles. According to Hobbs, the Comanche County Detention Center cannot physically meet these requirements.
“After going through the certification information, I found that there were some areas that we could comply with, and quite a few areas that we can’t comply with,” Hobbs said. “It’s a square footage problem, a structural problem, because this isn’t how we were built.”
Hobbs said it was his opinion that the jail would be unable to meet the compliance standards laid out in the legislation, not just the standards that require sight and sound separation, but other aspects of the bill as well.
“I’d almost have to hire a new person for each shift to do nothing but supervise juveniles,” Hobbs said, referring to the portion of the bill that states “adult jails, adult lockups, and other adult detention facilities must have separate juvenile and adult staff on all shifts so that no staff supervise both adult and juvenile inmates during the same shift.”
The juveniles who are held in the jail are often those who have committed felony offenses such as murder or rape, according to Myers, who said the 25-bed juvenile detention center is the only one in Southwest Oklahoma.
“Kids housed in Comanche County will probably have to start being housed in other counties,” Myers said. “If I’m full, where are those kids going to go?”
Myers also is concerned about liability to the county if a violent juvenile offender who is 18 or older (Oklahoma law allows juvenile detention centers to house offenders until they are 19) attacks a juvenile under 18. While that offender could then be charged as an adult, the result is still that “an adult attacked a minor,” Myers said, questioning the liability that the county might then face.
Myers expressed a desire for the commissioners to instruct Hobbs to apply for certification under the new compliance rules which would bring an inspector to the jail to check for official compliance levels.
“I just have my concerns,” Myers said.
After hearing Myers’ concerns, Dist. 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he would like to see Hobbs and Myers meet with Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka to discuss the certification process.
“There needs to be a meeting between you and the district attorney, so that we can find a path forward,” Cargill told Hobbs and Myers.
Dist. 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens agreed and made a motion to table the discussion until such a meeting could occur — which all three commissioners unanimously approved.
“It only makes sense for them to meet with the district attorney and figure out the legal aspects of this. This is confusing, and I think anytime you’re dealing with juveniles, it can be sensitive,” Owens said.
Owens did not express concern about the Nov. 1 deadline.
“It sounds like they’re behind on the process themselves,” Owens said. “So it’s like anything when dealing with the government, it’s hurry up and wait.”