Already jailed for allegations of a motel room hammer attack, a Lawton man is accused of assaulting a corrections officer and of damaging computers at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Velo Venilly Tawkoyty, 34, made his initial appearance last week in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a corrections officer and a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

