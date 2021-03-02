The Comanche County Democratic Party will hold precinct officer elections on three successive days in March.
The election meetings will be conducted on Zoom in the following manner: Democrats in Precincts 1-15 will join a Zoom session for election of their precinct officers March 9; Democrats in Precincts 16-30, on March 10; and Democrats in Precincts 31-52, on March 11. All Zoom sessions will begin at 7 p.m. Existing Democratic precinct leadership is requested to contact the Democrats in respective precincts to advise them of the date, time and purpose of the meetings.
Additional information is available by contacting Comanche County Chair Shevonda Steward, (580) 353-1358, or the Comanche County Democratic Party office at (580) 699-7010.