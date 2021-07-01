District Attorney Fred Smith has retired from his post of 11 years.
Smith, the top prosecutor for Comanche and Cotton counties since June 9, 2009, bid adieu to his staff and colleagues on Wednesday, the last day of the fiscal year.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that as of Thursday, First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will serve as interim acting district attorney until Gov. Kevin Stitt names an appointed successor. The position will be up for election in 2022.
Smith has served in the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office for 37 years. He submitted his letter of intent to retire to Stitt’s office in late May.
Then-Gov. Brad Henry appointed Smith to the district attorney post in 2009 following the retirement of Robert Schulte. Smith won the post in the 2010 election as well as in 2014 and 2018.
Cabelka declined to comment about Smith's retirement.
Smith was unavailable for comment as well.