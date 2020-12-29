County Commissioners voted Monday to extend the Comanche County Courthouse closure by two weeks.
District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens announced the decision Monday after a meeting with other county elected officials.
The Comanche County Courthouse, which has been closed to the public since Thanksgiving, will remain closed until at least Jan. 19, 2021, said Owens.
Originally set to reopen Jan. 4, 2021, Owens said he and other commissioners felt it would be safer to keep the courthouse closed to allow an expected holiday spike in COVID-19 cases to pass.
“I met with the elected officials this morning to discuss the re-opening of the courthouse,” Owens said. “It was decided the courthouse would remain closed until Jan. 19, 2021. I want to put a 2-week distance from the last holiday — New Year’s Eve, when gatherings still take place — and the re-opening to the public, to hopefully minimize any spread of COVID to the public and employees.”
Owens, whose district includes the courthouse, said although the building is closed to the public, government operations will still go on, similar to the measures taken last spring at the height of the pandemic. Owens said another meeting will take place Jan. 15, 2021, with elected officials to determine if further restrictions or an extension to the closure will be necessary.
Court Clerk Robert Morales said his office, which includes marriage license, criminal records, court payments and dockets, will be business as usual; however, the office will remain closed to the public except on a limited basis.
Small claims court will no longer hear new cases, Morales said. Plaintiffs scheduled for hearings during the closure will be notified of date and time changes to current cases. New cases can be dropped off in a drop box just inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
Morales said protective orders and hearings will be in person but criminal cases and arraignments will continue virtually.
Following the earlier protocols instituted this year, judges will post the day’s continuances and following hearing dates to the courthouse doors or check OSCN.net for any changes to court orders. Attorneys and defendants also will have access to in/out and drop boxes for paperwork inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
Criminal payments can be made through OSCN.net, or in a drop box located in the west entrance to the courthouse, Morales said. For drop box payments, Morales said only cashiers checks or money orders will be accepted. He suggested payers not use cash. Payments with a credit card will be accepted over the phone; however, callers could be in for a long hold time and should be prepared for that.
District Attorney Fred Smith said his office will continue to prosecute cases; however, most paperwork including filings will be done through drop boxes.
Owens said the courthouse offices will continue on as usual, albeit closed to the public.
“Just about anything you can do in person, you can do over the phone,” he said.