Comanche County elected officials will keep the courthouse closed for the remainder of January 2021.
District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens announced the decision Friday after a staff meeting with department heads. At the meeting, officials decided the closure will remain in place. He said due to the spike in infection rates, department heads unanimously agreed extending the closure into February would be in the best interest of the public and staff.
This will be the second extension since the courthouse closed to the public on Thanksgiving 2020 and was originally set to reopen Jan. 4. It will remain closed until at least early February, Owens said.
The extended closure of the courthouse has affected the scheduled January/February jury trial docket that was slated to begin next week. Continuances have been filed in all the scheduled cases until the sounding of the docket on March 5.
Owens, whose district includes the courthouse, said although the building is closed to the public, government operations will still go on, similar to the measures taken last spring at the height of the pandemic. Owens said another meeting will take place Tuesday with elected officials to determine if further restrictions or an extension to the closure will be necessary.
Court Clerk Robert Morales said his office, which includes marriage licenses, criminal records, court payments and dockets, will be business as usual; however, the office will remain closed to the public except on a limited basis.
Small claims court is still closed to new cases, Morales said. Plaintiffs scheduled for hearings during the closure will be notified of date and time changes to current cases. New cases can be dropped off in a drop box just inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
Morales said protective orders and hearings will be in person but criminal cases and arraignments will continue virtually.
Following the earlier protocols instituted last year, judges will post the day’s continuances and following hearing dates to the courthouse doors or residents can check OSCN.net for any changes to court orders. Attorneys and defendants also will have access to in/out and drop boxes for paperwork inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
Criminal payments can be made through OSCN.net, or in a drop box located in the west entrance to the courthouse, Morales said. For drop box payments, Morales said only cashier’s checks or money orders will be accepted. He suggested payers not use cash. Payments with a credit card will be accepted over the phone; however, callers could be in for a long hold time and should be prepared for that.
District Attorney Fred Smith said his office will continue to prosecute cases; however, most paperwork including filings will be done through drop boxes.
Owens said the courthouse offices will continue on as usual while closed to the public.
“Just about anything you can do in person, you can do over the phone,” he said. “I know it’s an inconvenience for some but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Following the county courthouse closure, Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn ordered most city offices closed to the public in early December. Currently access is limited unless residents can make an appointment for a specific service. Residents also are allowed inside Lawton City Hall for meetings. But anyone coming into city buildings must wear masks or facial coverings and have their temperatures taken.
Cleghorn has not said when city facilities will be reopened.
The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed for all business on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
— Additional reporting by Scott Rains and Kim McConnell, staff writers.