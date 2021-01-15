Comanche County elected officials have made the decision to keep the courthouse closed for the remainder of January 2021.
County department heads held a meeting Friday where officials decided that the current closure will remain in place. A County spokesperson said another meeting will be held at the end of January to decide a possible February re-opening.
All offices are currently open for business via appointments. Appointments can be made by calling the offices during their current business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed for all business on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The courthouse closed on Nov. 24, 2020, due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.
