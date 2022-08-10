A Comanche County contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine allegations he took just under $25,000 from Southwest Oklahoma homeowners to build fences and never did the job.
He received deferred sentences for each count.
Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Troy Justin Corley, 41, of Sterling, for nine felony counts of embezzlement, and a felony count of pattern of criminal offenses, as well as a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement, records indicate. He received five five-year deferred sentences and five two-year deferred sentences for the felony charges, as well as a one-year deferred sentence for the misdemeanor, records indicate. All sentences are concurrent.
Corley also was ordered to pay restitution.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit began investigating Corley in July 2021 after receiving numerous complaints about him, doing business as Corley’s Fence and Landscaping, LLC, the probable affidavit states.
Corley pleaded guilty to accepting payment for work with several homeowners in Lawton, as well as in Rush Springs and Duncan. Little to no work was done on any of the projects.
Minus minimal work costs, Corley pleaded guilty to taking $24,580 from the homeowners.
Corley has prior felony convictions in Cleveland County from October 2017, for two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.