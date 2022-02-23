A Comanche County contractor is wanted for allegations he took just under $25,000 from Southwest Oklahoma homeowners to build fences and never did the job.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Troy Justin Corley, 40, of Sterling, for nine felony counts of embezzlement and a felony count of pattern of criminal offenses, as well as a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement, records indicate. Four of the felony embezzlement charges are punishable by up to five years in prison each, five more are punishable by up to two years in prison, as is the criminal offenses count.
Investigator Christopher Culbreath from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit, began investigating in July 2021 after receiving numerous complaints about Corley, doing business as Corley’s Fence and Landscaping, LLC, the warrant affidavit states.
One Lawton homeowner signed a contract on March 19, 2021, worth an estimated $5,700 where a $3,000 check was paid and cashed the same day, the affidavit states. In June 2021, the homeowner tried to make contact with him through Facebook Messenger, but Corley’s account was deleted, Culbreath stated.
No work was done and the money wasn’t refunded.
Another Lawton homeowner reported paying $4,800 advance on an $8,550 fence on April 12, 2021, which was cashed the same day. According to the warrant, Corley set five poles but later came and removed two because they were placed wrong.
The homeowner was messaged by Corley who threatened to sue her and others due to bad social media reviews, the affidavit states. All communication was cut off and no more work was done.
Another Lawton homeowner said Corley quoted her $3,000 for a fence build on May 4, 2021, and she paid it in full. He put in about $500 worth of work, according to the affidavit, before ceasing the job. At the end of June 2021, she said Corley told her husband he was filing bankruptcy and suing them for ruining his business through online remarks.
On May 4, 2021, another Lawton homeowner told Culbreath that Corley cashed a $3,000 check deposit on a $5,150 job. No work followed, all communication was cut-off and no refund offered, the affidavit states.
A Rush Springs homeowner told how she’d paid Corley $5,000 for a fence job at her home on April 1, 2021. She said several days of rain delayed the build. He cut off communications, did no work and never offered a refund, according to the affidavit.
A Lawton homeowner told Culbreath Corley took a $1,980 check for a fence job and cashed it on May 17, 2021, the affidavit states. She, too, cut off communication, failed to work on the project and never offered a refund.
A Duncan homeowner told Culbreath of paying Corley $1,240 through Cash App on May 13, 2021, for a job he never began, according to the affidavit. He sent the owner a message he was filing bankruptcy and suing another party and all persons would be paid after the lawsuit. No work was done, and no money refunded.
One June 1, 2021, another Lawton homeowner told investigators of paying Corley $1,800 cash for a job that was never started, completed or refunded, the affidavit states. All contact was cut-off.
A neighboring homeowner gave Corley $1,060 through VENMO a week later for another fence job. All communications shut down, no work followed and no refund was given, according to the affidavit.
A final Lawton homeowner told Culbreath of writing Corley a check for $850 on April 27, 2021, for a fence. She said one day, Corley and a crew set 10 poles, worth around $350, before cutting off contact, not finishing the job and not offering a refund, the affidavit states.
Minus minimal work costs, Corley is accused of taking $24,580.
“I believed the defendant to have committed a pattern of criminal activity by employing a similar scheme of embezzlement,” Culbreath stated.
Corley has prior felony convictions in Cleveland County from October 2017, for two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate.