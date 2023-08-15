Comanche County Commissioners want to weigh their options before making a decision on whether the county needs to provide additional storage space for the items of prisoners held in the detention center.

Commissioners tabled action Monday on a proposal to provide a metal container for the Comanche County Detention Center, space that would be used to store the belongings of prisoners. The problem is two-fold: is it the county’s responsibility to store the items and exactly where would that container be located.

