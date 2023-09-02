Comanche County Commissioners want help with solving county jail problems

Comanche County Commissioners want some expertise to help them make decisions on the budget and operations at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Commissioners met in special session as the Comanche County Facilities Authority last week to discuss a variety of issues tied to the detention center, to include overpopulation and the recent death of two inmates. County officials said last week the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was looking at the deaths of inmates on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, noting cause and manner of death were being studied.

