Comanche County’s eastern and western district commissioners want some discussion about projects they could fund with American Rescue Plan Act funding.

District 1 Commissioner John O’Brien and District 3 Commissioner Josh Powers have identified projects they would like to see funded with the $3.8 million in undesignated funds remaining in the government services category of ARPA funds. Some county projects already have been designated — such as long-needed repairs to the elevator in the Comanche County Courthouse — but both men said there are other projects they want to look at and that means deciding how to divide the remaining undesignated funds among the three county commissioner districts.

