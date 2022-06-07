The Comanche County Commissioners announced their intention to use the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to repair lingering damage to roadways caused by the ice storm of February 2021.
Commissioners Gail Turner and Alvin Cargill said Monday during the weekly county commissioners meeting that they would each request $1.3 million to repair roads in their districts — marking the first time ARPA funds have been used for repairs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
County road repairs relating to freeze-and-thaw damage from winter storms would usually be paid for with funds from FEMA, but after the 2021 storm caused record damage in southern states, FEMA changed the required criteria for receiving federal assistance for ice damage.
“FEMA kind of screwed us with that,” Turner, the commissioner for District 1, which was the district hit hardest by the storm, said. “In my 24 years as a commissioner, they’ve always paid for freeze-and-thaw.”
Turner said that road repairs have become increasingly expensive due to the 2021 storm and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s easy to spend $15,000 to $20,000 on a project, and if the roads are really bad, you can spend up $45,000 or $50,000,” Turner said.
Without the funding from FEMA, millions of dollars’ worth of damage has been left unrepaired, becoming worse as cars travel over the roadways. The commissioners hope to make up for the loss with funds from ARPA and have discussed the possibility with consultants from the Floyd and Driver law firm in Norman since the firm was first brought on to assist, according to Cargill, the commissioner for District 3.
“The money we’ve asked for would repair all of that damage we have left,” Cargill said.
While the commissioners don’t anticipate any problems with receiving approval for the requested ARPA funds, being able to spend the money will require a process that won’t be completed until next week at the earliest, according to Carrie Tubbs, the Comanche County clerk.
“The money will have to be put into an account specifically for road repairs, and the commissioners will have to appoint requisition and receiving officers before putting in any purchase orders,” Tubbs said.
Tubbs said that the process may be completed after the commissioners’ meeting next Monday, or may take until the following week, but that the process would be finished soon.