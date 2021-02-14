Comanche County Commissioners are on track to reopen the courthouse to the general public Feb. 16.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens confirmed the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting, more than a week after he originally announced county officials had made that decision.
“We are on schedule to open up,” Owens said.
The courthouse has been closed to the general public in most instances since Thanksgiving, the second time since March 2019 that commissioners took the action. The reason was the same in November as it was in March: increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community. While commissioners initially had planned to reopen the courthouse in January, that date was pushed back as COVID-19 numbers remained high in the community.
Owens met with county department heads in late January and got agreement the courthouse would reopen the day after President’s Day (Feb. 15 is a holiday), a delay that gave county officials time to make the adjustments needed to bring large numbers of residents back into the building.
Monday, commissioners said the reopening plan won’t apply to the Comanche County Detention Center; that facility will remain closed to visitors, said Jail Administrator William Hobbs.
But, other offices will reopen with restrictions and commissioners indicated they would return to their traditional meeting space adjacent to their offices on the third floor as long as audience attendance levels remain low (recent meetings have been held in the jury room on the courthouse’s main floor, because it allows better social distancing for larger groups of people).
Owens said the decision to reopen will return the courthouse to the strict safety protocols that were being enforced before November’s closure.
Offices will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Visitors entering the building through its west entrance will have to have their temperatures checked in addition to going through security screening; those with temperatures above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter. The visitor population in the building will be restricted to 100 people at a time, and individual offices may impose stricter regulations on the number of people allowed inside at one time, Owens said. Visitors must wear masks or facial coverings and social distancing protocols (at least 6 feet between people) will be observed.
Owens said residents still are being urged to do their business remotely when possible, to keep visitor levels at manageable levels. Drop boxes will continue to be provided at the west entry for payment of fines.