The Comanche County Commissioners voted unanimously this week to approve a new preliminary district map to reflect new data from the 2020 census.
The proposed map is a result of population changes in the commissioners’ districts.
Johnny Owens, District 2 Commissioner, had a population decrease of 12 percent since 2010, and as a result, the proposed map would give him some of the area of the other two districts.
Specifically, if the map is approved, Owens will gain a 0.9-mile square of District 3 in west Lawton, running from Northwest 52nd to Northwest 67th and bounded on the north by Rogers Lane and on the south by Cache Road.
He also would gain a 1/2 mile square of District 1, from Southwest 27th Street to Southwest 38th Street, bounded by the railroad tracks to the north and W. Lee to the south.
Owens’ district contains most of the City of Lawton, and he attributes the loss in population to a recent trend of residents moving to more rural areas.
He also said that overall, the population of the county has increased in the last year, which he believes is the result of Oklahoma’s relaxed legislation.
“I think a lot of people move down here because they’re tired of other states and their different laws and regulations,” Owens said.
Alvin Cargill, District 3 Commissioner, has seen the greatest growth, according to new census information.
His district, which includes west Lawton, has seen a population increase of 11 percent within current map boundaries, and he is unsure what exactly to attribute it to.
“I’d like to think it’s me, but I don’t really have an answer to why,” Cargill said.
Gail Turner, the District 1 Comanche County Commissioner, was surprised to see that the recent census didn’t show the growth he expected for his district.
“You never know if they maybe miss some people when they’re counting,” Turner said.
Turner’s district runs from Southeast Lawton to Elgin, and Elgin has seen substantial new development over the last year. But the population, at least for the whole of his district, has stayed nearly the same, with only a 1 percent increase from the last census.
According to the Voting Rights Act, County Commissioner districts must be drawn in such a way that all districts have a population within 5 percent of each other.
The proposed map was drawn by the county redistricting committee and has been sent to the Oklahoma Election Board for review. Cargill said that he did not expect the map to be approved until sometime after Jan. 1, 2022.
After the map has been approved, it will be put back on the agenda for a future county commissioners’ meeting, where arguments can be heard for whether or not the map will be officially selected.
County Commissioner meetings are open to the public. They meet every Monday at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th.