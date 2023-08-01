Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens wants the Comanche County Courthouse to have a larger parking lot.

Owens won approval from two other county commissioners Monday when the board unanimously agreed to designate up to $900,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to a project that will raze and remove the former American National Bank at the corner of Southwest 6th Street and D Avenue, then turn the vacant space into a parking lot. The action came as part of a larger discussion about exactly what the county will do with $3.8 million remaining in ARPA’s government services category, and how the three commissioners will share those funds and what projects they can pursue with them.

