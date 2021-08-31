Comanche County officials plan to appeal a decision made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would see no funds allocated for the repair of county roads damaged during February’s winter storm.
All 77 Oklahoma counties originally qualified for FEMA assistance under a disaster declaration that was issued on Feb. 24. The declaration was issued by President Biden under the Stafford Act, which allows for the president to declare a major disaster and make funds available for relief.
The Stafford Act defines a major disaster as “any natural catastrophe or fire, flood, or explosion, regardless of cause, which is of sufficient severity to warrant assistance under the act to alleviate the damage, loss, or hardship caused by the event.”
But according to District 3 County Commissioner Alvin Cargill, FEMA representatives have told the County Commissioners that a “policy change” prevents the agency from distributing funds to cover the repair of county roads from the winter storm.
“There was an item in the original declaration that would have allowed them to pay for frost damage,” Cargill said. “But they have removed that provision and now we are being told that their policy no longer allows for it. We’re appealing their refusal to pay.”
Several roads in District 1 and District 3 have sustained extensive damage that the commissioners believe is a direct result of the winter storm. In order to strengthen their argument and confirm their suspicions, they agreed to approve an agreement between the commissioners and Jung Engineering to inspect the roads and determine if the exact cause of the damage is indeed from the winter storm.
“We did a preliminary estimate — that’s generally what happens on the front end of these things — and we believed the damage was from the frost and the extreme cold weather. But FEMA is now leaning on this policy change saying that the damage from this event does not qualify for road assistance money. I felt like that was very unfair,” District 1 County Commissioner Gail Turner said.
Michael Merritt, Comanche County Emergency Management Director, confirmed that the county had originally been informed that the road repairs would be covered under the declaration.
“We’ve normally relied on that money in the past to help us take care of these situations,” Merritt said. “At the same time, it was a strain on (FEMA) too. They had five states declared disasters at once.”
The estimated amount of money needed to make the repairs in District 3 alone is around $2 million, according to Cargill. The county will be unable to provide immediate repairs to these roads without the federal assistance, he said.
“If we can’t get this money, we will just have to patch them instead of fixing them. That’s all we can do. When it comes into our regular cycle of repairing and redoing roads, we can take care of them at that time, but at this magnitude there is no way we can afford to fix them now,” Cargill said.
Oklahoma Emergency Management is helping with the appeal, and Congressman Tom Cole’s office has been informed of the appeal as well, Turner said.
“This is going to be a hill we have to climb, it always is, but this time it looks pretty steep,” Turner said. “Some of the roads out there just completely fell out of sight. It’s very unnatural to have a road just disintegrate like that. That’s never happened since I’ve been a commissioner.”
Once Jung Engineering finishes its inspection and determines the exact cause of the road damage, the commissioners hope to turn the report over to the state to help plead their case with FEMA.