Comanche County Commissioners hire law firm to represent agencies in assessment lawsuit

Comanche County Commissioners have hired an Oklahoma City law firm to represent three county entities being sued by Cache Public Schools.

Commissioners voted Monday to hire Collins Zorn & Wagner to represent the Comanche County Assessor and Comanche County Treasurer’s offices, and the Comanche County Equalization Board in a lawsuit that alleges negligence by the parties in not verifying that a substantial increase in valuation in 2021 was accurate. That increase was not accurate, and the result was a new assessment that left Cache Public Schools with a $3.32 million shortfall, Cache officials said in their lawsuit filed in March in Comanche County District Court.

