Comanche County Commissioners hire law firm to represent agencies in assessment lawsuit

Comanche County Commissioners have hired an Oklahoma City law firm to represent three county entities being sued by Cache Public Schools.
Commissioners voted Monday to hire Collins Zorn & Wagner to represent the Comanche County Assessor and Comanche County Treasurer’s offices, and the Comanche County Equalization Board in a lawsuit that alleges negligence by the parties in not verifying that a substantial increase in valuation in 2021 was accurate. That increase was not accurate, and the result was a new assessment that left Cache Public Schools with a $3.32 million shortfall, Cache officials said in their lawsuit filed in March in Comanche County District Court.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said Collins Zorn & Wagner was hired to represent the county offices/entity “in their official capacities,” with funding to come from the Home Finance Principle Fund. Cabelka said Comanche County Commissioner Grant Edwards (who was sued individually and in his role as county assessor) was not included in his individual capacity. The agenda said the outside counsel was being hired “to defend the county’s interests.”
Commissioners approved the action without discussion, with District 3 Commissioner Josh Powers abstaining from both votes after citing a conflict. Commissioners will meet in special session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider a contract for services with Collins Zorn & Wagner.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance has said the district is seeking recovery of the $3,320,514.69 shortfall that resulted from what Cache alleges was negligence that left the school district short in its general, building and sinking funds.
The suit alleges Edwards was negligent in certifying a “grossly overstated amount” to the County Equalization Board, which in turn accepted the provided valuation. When the error was corrected, the assessed value was decreased by $33.775 million, causing a shortfall for Cache and causing a increase in taxes for properties in the Cache School District in 2022 to ensure the district received the amount it needed to cover its bond debt. The treasurer’s office was included because it did not do its job in collecting taxes owned to Cache Public Schools, according to the lawsuit.