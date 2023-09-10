Comanche County Commissioners have indicated they will adjust the county’s Estimate of Needs to identify funding for the District Attorney’s Office.

Commissioners are moving closer to approving the county’s Estimate of Needs, the planning document that allows the County Excise Board to set the 2023-2024 budget. Preliminary estimates — still being discussed, commissioners say — envision a $10,486,500 budget for next fiscal year, comparable to the $10.06 million put into place this fiscal year but about $682,000 less than what county department heads sought.

