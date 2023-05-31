Grass Fire

A Cache volunteer firefighter tamps down the smoldering fence line near U.S. 62 and Deyo Mission Road in this photo from 2019. On Tuesday, the Comanche County Commissioners gave approval new radios to be purchased for county fire departments.

 File photo

American Rescue Plan Act funding is allowing Comanche County emergency responders to do something they’ve wanted for years: get everyone on the same page.

That page actually is the same radio system. Tuesday’s decision by the Comanche County Board of Commissioners designated $1.747 million of county ARPA funding to buy 1,000 radios and associated equipment for the county’s rural emergency responders. Commissioners voted without comment to designate $1,747,302.80 to the county’s emergency management system for the purchase of mobile and portable 800 megahertz and VHF radios, and related equipment. Those radios and supportive equipment will go to first responders operating outside the Lawton city limits, which means volunteer fire departments, police departments and emergency management.

Recommended for you