VFW bldg

Twisted metal marks the American Legion Building near Medicine Park after a February 2019 fire that destroyed the building. Comanche County Commissioners have changed their minds about rebuilding the structure, voting Monday to cancel plans to designate American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project.

 File photo

Comanche County won’t be rebuilding the former American Legion building after all.

County commissioners unanimously voted Monday to rescind a decision made last summer to designate $1 million from the Comanche County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a project to rebuild a smaller building on the site at the Medicine Park exit of Interstate 44.

