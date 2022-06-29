There will be at least one new face in Comanche County Commissioners meetings in January, and one August run-off following the Oklahoma Primary elections on Tuesday.
And, voters will have another judicial race to decide in November, after whittling a four-man field to two for the District 5 Office 3 district judge seat.
Incumbent Alvin Cargill, who was elected as District 3 commissioner in 2018, will cede the position to Josh Powers after Dec. 30 this year.
Powers received 1,470 votes, or 58.08 percent of the vote, to Cargill’s 1,061 votes, or 41.92 percent.
Powers served with the Lawton Police Department for 11 years, and is the co-owner of Ares State Armory. His experience within the realm of his new job includes being a founding member of Comanche County Rural Water District 5 and the Pecan Creek Fire Department.
Powers said he was excited to win the seat, and that his chief goal after he takes office is to make the work of the commissioners, especially in Western Comanche County, more transparent.
“Western Comanche County needs a Facebook page and a website that are regularly updated with information on projects, and specifics on where people’s tax dollars are going,” Powers said.
Cargill, who is the owner of Civic Construction in Cache, said that he plans to go back to focusing on the work of his company after leaving office.
“It’s disappointing, but I wish my opponent the best,” Cargill said. “Now I go back to being me.”
The battle for Comanche County District 1 will continue until the Aug. 23 runoff election, where 24-year incumbent Gail Turner will face John D. O’Brien.
The race was a close one. Turner received 983 votes, or 44.14 percent, to O’Brien’s 710 votes, or 31.88 percent. A third candidate, Charlie Hale, received 534 votes, or 23.98 percent.
Turner said that the race was not quite the closest he’s seen in his tenure, having won his seat by only nine votes in a run-off for a previous election.
“You just never know how these things are gonna go,” Turner said. “We were hoping not to have a run-off, but that’s just not how it went this time.”
O’Brien is confident he can make up the difference in the run-off, hoping to take most of the votes cast for Hale.
“More people voted against Turner than for him in this election,” O’Brien said. “We’re confident they believe, like we do, that 24 years is long enough to be a commissioner.”
Lawton attorneys Jay Walker and Neil West will face each other in a runoff later this year, after emerging as the top two candidates in the race for District 5, Office 3 district judge.
The race to replace a seat left vacant by the resignation of former District Judge Irma Newburn drew four candidates: Walker, West, Steven Crow and Tommy Sims. Tuesday, Walker and West won the right to proceed to the November General Election when they earned the top two spots, in terms of number of ballots cast.
Only 15 votes separated the two men: Walker won 5,268 votes, or 32.70 percent of the total, with West winning 5,253 votes or 32.61 percent of the total. Candidates must win a majority of the votes — 50 percent plus one — to win outright. In Comanche County, the men also were separated by a slim margin: Walker, with 3,168 to West’s 3,049.
Crow won 3,399 votes, or 21.10 percent of the total, with Sims taking 2,190 votes, or 13.59 percent.
West said he is ready to proceed to the next phase of the campaign.
“I’m thrilled by the way the campaign went. I met wonderful people on the way and heard their stories,” he said, adding the next step now is to “keep fighting to get my message out there. I look forward to a great race in November.”
West, who has lived in Lawton since 1997, said he is running for the office because he wants to give something back to the community.
“I’ve been a public servant for a long time. I saw that there was an opening, in the judge races, and I thought to myself, what better way to serve my community?” he said, adding while he expected a tough race, nothing would make him happier “than to serve my community.”
Attempts to reach Walker for comment were unsuccessful.