Alvin Cargill, county commissioner for Comanche County District 3, confirmed that he was questioned by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, following reports that he is being investigated for alleged misconduct involving county funds.
The confirmation follows reports that David Thomas, Oklahoma District Attorney for District 3, was considering whether to prosecute the case, after Comanche County DA Kyle Cabelka recused himself due to conflict of interest.
Cabelka confirmed that he had recused himself from the case, but did not say whether he felt a prosecution was pending.
“Due to my office representing Mr. Cargill in his capacity as county commissioner, in order to avoid any potential conflict or even appearance of impropriety, my office recused from reviewing the case,” Cabelka said in a written statement. “Once the OSBI completed their investigation, the case was reassigned by the attorney general’s office to another district attorney’s office for review and any future potential prosecution.”
Cargill would not comment on the nature of the investigation, beyond saying that he had been questioned.
Cargill lost his bid for re-election in June when he was beaten by challenger Josh Powers. Powers will take office in January.