Claims that Comanche County Dist. 1 Commissioner Gail Turner doesn’t live in his district — or in the county — has been contested by Turner and members of his family.
The claims were made by John O’Brien, who is running against 24-year-incumbent Turner in Tuesday’s runoff election.
“Our biggest concern is the current commissioner,” O’Brien said in an answer to a question-and-answer survey sent to him by The Lawton Constitution. “He only pretends to care about being here during an election year. His friends and supporters will even tell you he doesn’t live in the district.”
O’Brien made similar statements in a televised ad, saying that Turner did not live in his district.
A member of Turner’s family gave a copy of a recent utility bill in Turner’s name to The Lawton Constitution, marked with the address Turner said he lives at, and addressed to Turner.
Turner said that he has lived at his stated address for 15 years and lived in Elgin before that. Both residences are in his district.
“I’ve seen a lot of wrong ideas about me floating around,” Turner said. “I don’t know where they get them.”
O’Brien said that his allegation came after several of Turner’s constituents voiced concerns that the commissioner did not reside in the district.
“I don’t even ask them about it when I knock on doors,” O’Brien said. “I’ll tell people I’m running against Gail Turner, and they tell me, ‘He doesn’t even live here.’”
O’Brien said that he had heard that Turner doesn’t live in his district before he registered for county commissioner, but that he registered two days before the deadline to contest Turner’s election, and opted not protest so early in his campaign.
“I didn’t want to start out seeming like I was crazy,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien said he drives by Turner’s listed residence every day on his way to work, and that he’s never seen his vehicle there.
“Can I hand you the golden goose, saying that I can prove for a fact he doesn’t live there? No, I can’t,” O’Brien said. “But I know that he doesn’t, and I’m going to run with it.”