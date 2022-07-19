Sterling Public Schools will get an entirely new parking lot courtesy of the Comanche Nation and Comanche County.
On Monday, the Comanche County Commissioners voted to accept a bid of $866,000 for a complete rebuild of the school system’s parking lot, making Sterling the most recent of several schools in the area to get parking lot work done with the assistance of the Comanche Nation.
The lot reconstruction effort started with Elgin Public Schools three years ago. Adrian Tehauno, the head of the Comanche Nation Transportation Department, said that the program expanded, with six school system parking areas already finished, and more planned before the year is over.
“We started with Elgin as sort of a pilot,” Tehauno said. “And it was so successful, we decided to expand it.”
Tehauno said that the Comanche Nation had plans to collaborate with the county for two more school parking lot rebuilds this fall, the first in Temple, and the other for Big Pasture Public Schools, just outside Randlett.
Sterling Public Schools has a small parking lot, much of it gravel rather than paved. Gail Turner, the commissioner for Comanche County District 1, where Sterling is located, said the effort would be a great improvement not only to the Sterling school system, but to the town as a whole.
“The school takes up a whole lot of downtown Sterling,” Turner said. “It’s going to give the whole town a facelift.”
The original bid for the project was accepted at $861,000 but had to be amended due to increases in fuel and material prices. With the amended bid, Tehauno said he expects construction to begin next week.
The assistance from the Comanche Nation will help to relieve the financial stress put on Sterling to pay for repairs. Sterling, like most of the schools that have had lots reconstructed in Comanche County, is rural, and wouldn’t be able to do the repairs on their own, according to Turner.
“Most of these small towns are funded almost completely through their sales tax, which for small towns, isn’t much,” Turner said. “If it weren’t for the Comanche Nation, this wouldn’t be possible for them.”