The Comanche County Coin Club has set new meeting dates for 2021. The club will now meet at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at 622 C Ave.
Multimedia
Most Popular
Articles
- Chickasha man accused of sexually assaulting teen
- Duncan City Attorney confirms City Council under investigation by OSBI
- Carnegie teen critical from Thursday wreck
- Cyril couple wanted for exposing boy to marijuana life
- Lawton woman wanted for twice giving birth to addicted babies
- A year later and COVID-19 continues to affect the life of a former Lawton firefighter
- Terrible wreck at Comanche County/Cotton County line causes oil fire, two sent by medi-flight
- Family seeks answers on anniversary of disappearance from Lawton
- Wild times at the ER send Duncan woman to jail
- Despite the challenges, Lawton teacher Ryan McKenzie said he would return to a virtual classroom