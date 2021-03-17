Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 50. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.