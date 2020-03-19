The Comanche County Courthouse is closed to the public beginning today, with officials joining at least three other nearby counties in action to limit interaction with the public to control the spread of COVID-19.
The effects range from postponements of court action to a suspension on issuing marriage licenses. The closure will remain in effect until April 6.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens, who is in charge of the courthouse, said late Wednesday that he had spent much of the day discussing the issue with court house office heads and elected officials before making the decision to close the courthouse to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday. While county offices will remain operational, with staffers working, those offices will not be accessible to the public until at least April 6, although the county noted that date “may be extended if the situation warrants it.”
Owens, like many other governmental officials, said the situation is fluid, meaning it can change on a day-to-day basis. The action comes a day after the City of Lawton announced it was adopting protocols that are closing restaurants, coffee shops, bars, taverns, gyms, and other similar activities except for drive-through or delivery services, and limiting social gatherings to 10 people. Most offices in Lawton City Hall remain open to the public, but activities at city facilities have been cancelled and some city buildings — including the library, McMahon Auditorium and recreation/community centers — are closed.
Owens said county officials didn’t make their decision lightly, and recognize the hardship it may impose. He said the county will do what it can to notify people and has posted a list of offices and contact points so those who must conduct business may continue to do so. County offices already had been advertising methods that residents could use their services without coming into the office, including e-mail, telephone and the internet. The information is available on the county website: comanchecounty.us.
“It’s for the protection of taxpayers and for employees,” Owens said, of the decision.
That decision means marriage licenses will not be issued for the duration of the closure, said Court Clerk Robert Morales. The courthouse already had suspended the practice of performing marriages, but had continued to allow residents to apply for marriage licenses.
That will no longer be done, Morales said, explaining that both members of the marriage couple must appear in the Court Clerk’s office to apply for their license. He said he and his office will continue to look at the situation, adding that, for now, there is no contingency plan because the courthouse is closed to the public.
Morales acknowledged the decision will be painful, saying his office had seen an uptick in couples from Stephens County after that courthouse closed earlier Wednesday.
The closure also has meant an adjustment for residents who are paying the second half of their 2019 property taxes.
Those taxes still are due March 31, but interest will not be charged on late payments until April 15, said County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley. Brantley said the office will accept payment of those taxes through the office’s web site or via mail. The online payment portal is https://tmconsulting.us.com; click on Comanche County, then the View Tax Info/Pay Online button. Payments, along with a copy of the tax statement, also may be mailed to the office at 315 SW 5th, Suite 300, Lawton, OK 73501.
Brantley said questions may be directed to her office at (580) 355-5763 or e-mailed to comcotreasurer@yahoo.com.
Amy Sim, secretary of the Comanche County Election Board, said her board will be dealing with decisions about special elections set for April 7: Bishop School and Walters School bond proposals, and Caddo-Kiowa Vocational Technical Center and Snyder Public Schools board elections.
Those elections could be postponed, under a directive issued by Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
Ziriax has declared an election emergency, which will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move April 7 elections to another date. His directive requires county election board secretaries to notify local governments holding elections of the election emergency and offering the option of rescheduling. Sims said she will be following the directive and her office will inform the public of the decisions.
The State Election Board will update the list as local governments reschedule their elections at its website: www.ok.gov/elections.