A Comanche County cattleman accused of neglecting his herd of longhorns to sell their skulls and horns is free on $10,000 bond.
Charles W. “Chuck” Dickens, 74, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday for two felony counts of cruelty to animals, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or fines up to $5,000.
Dickens is accused of depriving his herd of longhorn cattle of “necessary food, drink, shelter and veterinary care causing pain, suffering and cruel death to some through starvation and malnutrition,” the warrant affidavit states.
Investigators said the neglect was from between at least between Jan. 23 and Feb. 22 when 19 head of livestock were removed from his property and put into the care of veterinary Dr. Larry Chambers.
An anonymous complaint received Jan. 27 regarding the herd on Dickens’ properties at 10826 NW Meers/Porter Hill Road and at 9032 NW Wolf Road was received by law enforcement. The caller said a dead longhorn seen Jan. 23 during a snowstorm caused concerns for the rest of the herd, according to the affidavit.
Investigators said the longhorns were found to be in “poor condition” and lacked any eatable grass and were without signs of having any hay or feed, the affidavit states. The livestock continued to be monitored and when a longhorn was found dead on the property, Dr. Gary Stone, the Veterinary Medical Officer at the State of Oklahoma, was contacted and a warrant authorized on Feb. 2.
Stone determined numerous longhorns were “grossly underweight, malnourished and in need of additional feed and care along with a lack of drinkable water,” according to the affidavit. One yearling had to be euthanized.
There were 17 deceased cattle carcasses in various stages of decay, along with two horses. Stone determined three of those deaths were due to starvation and two were likely due to it, the affidavit states.
Available feed and hay were found at the property, although unavailable to the cattle. A plan was made by Stone with Dickens to make improvements. However, on a visit in later February, it was determined he’d failed to follow the plan with more animals found dead.
An additional search warrant was obtained on Feb. 22, according to the affidavit. It was determined that immediate veterinarian care was needed for the livestock and 19 head of cattle were taken into custody and placed with Chambers.
A March 3 forfeiture hearing was held in District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom. Represented by Tommy Sims, Dickens’ argument was on the side of the cattle being his property to do with as he would and cited the “unique value” of the animals’ horns in the marketplace.
On etsy.com, longhorn skulls and horns range from close to $300 to $12,000.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka received testimony from the veterinarians that the care of the herd was cruel and Walker agreed, ordering Dickens to post a bond of $18,050 for the care and recovery of the herd and for the following 30 days before a review hearing scheduled for April 7. The bond was posted on March 6, records indicate.