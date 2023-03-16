Chuck Dickens in court

Chuck Dickens, right, stays seated in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s court March 3 as his counsel Tommy Sims approaches the judge’s bench in a civil case regarding his longhorn herd. Dickens is now accused of felony charges.

 Scott Rains/staff

A Comanche County cattleman accused of neglecting his herd of longhorns to sell their skulls and horns is free on $10,000 bond.

Charles W. “Chuck” Dickens, 74, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday for two felony counts of cruelty to animals, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or fines up to $5,000.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

