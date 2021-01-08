An Arkansas man is in jail accused of leading law enforcement on a Tuesday high-speed chases through northern Comanche County in a stolen pickup.
It took stop-sticks on the interstate to end his run, according to investigators.
Briar Peter Clayton Yates, 24, of Mena, Ark., made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and endangering others while eluding police, and misdemeanor counts of driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license and failure to carry insurance, records indicate. The eluding charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Yates was arrested Tuesday afternoon following the high-speed chase that began when Elgin police referenced the stolen vehicle over the radio and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Johnson arrived to assist. The stolen pickup was at a gas station and when it pulled out a traffic stop was attempted, according to the probable cause affidavit. Instead, the truck took off eastbound on U.S. 277.
With speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour and often in the oncoming lane of traffic, Johnson said the pursuit went for about 40 minutes. After traveling over many county roads, the truck got into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44. Troopers using stop-sticks ended the pursuit and Yates and a female passenger were taken into custody, the affidavit states. The passenger has not been charged with a felony.
Yates has a prior felony conviction from Polk County, Ark., from October 2015 for escape, records indicate.
Yates is being held on $75,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. April 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.