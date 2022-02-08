Despite recent snow accumulation, Comanche County remains under high fire danger, and a burn ban remains in effect.
At their Monday meeting, Comanche County Commissioners voted to extend the county burn ban for another week. Clint Langford, Comanche County Emergency Management director, said the ban will likely last longer than that, if forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hold true.
“Nothing they have shown so far shows our condition improving before early Spring,” Langford said.
Langford said that according to data from the NOAA and the National Weather Service, last week’s snowfall only amounted to a half inch of precipitation, not enough to impact the county’s fire danger.
“While the snow did provide some protection while it was still on the ground,” Langford said. “As soon as it started to thaw, our fire danger went right back up.”
Langford stressed that, should high wind conditions occur, fires are just as likely as they were before the snow fell.
While the burn ban is in effect, all open outdoor fires are prohibited. Grilling can be done using a closed grill, and welding can be done provided there is at least 10 feet between the welding equipment being used and any flammable surface.
If someone wants to report a violation of the burn ban, Langford said they should call a local non-emergency police line. If someone sees open flames that appear to be out of control, or smoke, they should call 911.