Former Comanche County employees may be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) premium pay for working between April 2020 and May 2021.
Comanche County Commissioners voted recently to include former employees to the list of employees eligible for premium pay. The vote came after holding an executive session to discuss the issue and holding a series of meetings with Floyd and Driver, the Norman-based consulting firm assisting the county with distributing ARPA funds.
Dist. 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill said that former employees not being included in the original plans for distribution was the result of an oversight that has been corrected.
“This just catches everybody up,” Cargill said. “We want to make sure anybody who did the work gets what they’re owed.”
The premium pay will be a one-time payout, the amount determined by number of hours worked during the covered time, at a rate of $3-per-hour.
County commissioners anticipate that the pay will amount to about $30,000. Anyone who thinks they are eligible for the premium pay will need to contact their direct supervisor at the time of their employment to figure out exactly how many eligible hours they worked that the money can be applied to.
Cargill said that there were only a few caveats to eligibility, and that while there probably aren’t many people affected by the decision, anyone who worked should receive something if they apply for the money.
“If you worked for the county, and you left in good standing, we want to make sure you’re compensated,” Cargill said.