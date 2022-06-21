Comanche County officials may use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to rebuild the Medicine Park Senior Center that burned in 2019.
Those funds became available after commissioners voted Monday to approve nearly all the $23 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the county.
The vote was requested by District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill, after several weeks of meetings where voting was postponed until a list of eligible entities and projects within the county could be agreed on and finalized.
Cargill requested that the vote go ahead, without an agreement on funding for towns and cities within the county, and that over $2 million in ARPA funds be held until an agreement could be made between the commissioners and the individual town governments within the county.
Cargill said that after several weeks of discussing the list, he felt confident everyone was close enough to agreement to approve the funds.
“It’s been a very hard and cumbersome process to figure all this out,” Cargill said. “I think we’re all pretty close on everything except cities and towns.”
Johnny Owens, the District 2 commissioner, initially disagreed with Cargill, saying he’d hoped to wait one more week to discuss before approving funds.
Owens also took time during the meeting to discuss the difficult process of getting ARPA funds approved.
“This has been very confusing for everybody,” Owens said. “We don’t have the opportunity to discuss these issues outside these meetings.”
Cargill insisted that, given the timeframe in which the federal government expects funds to be used, they should approve whatever possible immediately.
“We’ve only got until 2024 to get the money allocated, and until 2026 to spend it,” Cargill said. “At some point, we need to get these approved so we can start figuring out how to allocate the money.”
Gail Turner, the commissioner for District 1, was not present at the Monday meeting, sending Kenny Curry, the county maintenance superintendent for District 1, in his place.
The meeting will be the last held by the commissioners before the Primary Election next Tuesday. Cargill and Turner are both running for re-election.
After the discussion between Cargill and Owens, Cargill’s motion to approve most of the funds passed unanimously.
The largest chunk of ARPA funds, more than $8.5 million of the total $23 million, will be used to pay for government services, including a large part to pay for road work and repairs.
The Medicine Park Senior Citizens building, formerly run by the American Legion, was a popular and well used spot for seniors in the area, hosting regular games and meetings, and live music. The building was owned by the county at the time of the fire, and was uninsured, leaving uncertainty as to how the building might be rebuilt.
ARPA funds have provided an answer, as well as solutions for several other long-standing projects within the county.
Cargill said after the meeting that he had taken the lead on the vote because he felt satisfied that the funding was going where it was needed.
“We had our consultants working with us, and they’re working for a lot of different counties, which is what sort of drug out this process,” Cargill said. “I feel comfortable enough with the list right now that it’s touching enough people in Comanche County that I think it’s doing a lot of good.”
While the funding has been approved, the process of allocating that money still depends on what project each entity is working on. The commissioners will need to see plans and budgets for each project before handing out the funds. Cargill says the funds, however, can be allocated as needed from now on.
“If they had their plan in this week, and we approved it, and it was ready next week, then they could start on those projects,” he said.