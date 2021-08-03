Comanche County and state officials celebrate new bridge

County and state officials cut the ribbon on the newly completed $1.3 million East Cache Creek Bridge on Monday.
Oklahoma District 63 Rep. Trey Caldwell and Comanche County District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner celebrated the completion of the project with members of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the building crew from Frontier Bridge.
“This will be a lot safer for everybody to be traveling on this project, and the farmers can get their equipment through it a lot easier, but it’ll benefit everybody in this community and people going to and from work, so a lot of people will be able to take advantage of this new, safe project,” Turner said.
The contract was awarded to Frontier Bridge to tear out the existing bridge and build a new steel-reinforced concrete span at the site with new asphalt approaches at each end of the bridge. The new bridge is located about three-quarters of a mile east of Southwest Railroad Street on Southwest Coombs Road. It replaced an old steel-truss bridge built in 1966 and was limited to a 5-ton capacity.
“It was too narrow to get across and it didn’t hold enough weight and you couldn’t pass with one car on it,” Turner said of the old bridge. “There’s a lot of traffic on this bridge here because it had the city sewer plant down here and the city’s treatment plant here besides all the other local traffic.”
Funding for the project was provided the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Turner said he has two more bridges that could be replaced soon. He said work on bridge near Meers-Porter Hill Road is expected to start after Labor Day and another near Sterling is still in the planning stages.