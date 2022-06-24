Comanche County will be one of seven counties collaborating with the Comanche Nation to repair or replace several aging bridges — an unprecedented update for the county.
Adrian Tehauno, the head of the Comanche Nation transportation department, said that the tribe would repair or replace up to four bridges in each of the seven counties they service.
Alvin Cargill, District 3 Comanche County commissioner, said that he’d received a call from a representative from the Comanche Nation transportation department offering to use federal grant money to assist the county in making long-needed bridge repairs.
The deal is still in early stages, with a meeting planned to take place between the county commissioners, Comanche Nation transportation officials and civil engineers next week.
While plans aren’t yet finalized, Cargill stated he’s confident the effort is something he’s never seen before in the county.
“Most of the time, we’re lucky to get two or three bridges replaced in five years,” Cargill said. “It’s huge for us. That I know of, we’ve never had this many bridges replaced.”
While all bridges in the county are inspected and maintained to secure safety, Cargill said that the older bridges in the eastern and western parts of the county are a costly fix.
“Some of these bridges were built in the 1920s,” Cargill said. “Depending on weather conditions, some years it costs $40 to $50,000 to repair them, and some years it costs up to $400,000 to repair them.”
Cargill said that replacing the old bridges would decrease the expense and man-hours needed to maintain the bridges.
“With new span bridges, the risk of debris build-up is minimal,” Cargill said. “Typically, the way they’re constructed, they’re more resistant to water damage as well.”
The project is made possible by a grant from the federal government to the Comanche Nation, specific to be used for bridge repairs.
“It’s the biggest thing we’ve come across in transportation,” Tehauno said. “Usually, funding like this goes to the larger reservation tribes. We don’t see a lot of money like this in the lower 48.”
Tehauno said that while all the bridges would not be outright replaced, a substantial portion of the bridges likely would see a full rebuild.
“A lot of it will probably be replaced if it’s bad enough,” Tehauno said.
Tehauno said that once plans are finalized, and the specific bridges are decided on, the Bureau of Indian Affairs will open bidding on the individual bridges, at which point the contractors could be chosen and work will begin.
This will be the second county project the Comanche Nation has assisted the county with this year. The first was a repair effort for the Sterling Public Schools parking lot, which is in the works.
Sterling is in District 1, under Commissioner Gail Turner. Many of the bridges being repaired in this new collaboration also will be in his district.
“They’ve helped us out a lot on projects in the past,” Turner said. “They’ve really stepped up to help out this year, and we’re very grateful for it.”
Cargill said that each of the commissioners was excited by the news of the bridge replacements, something he said the county couldn’t do without funding from the Comanche Nation.
“It’s a huge boon for us,” Cargill said. “We don’t have a lot of funding to do this stuff, and they help to improve travel safety. We’re just very grateful to get this money from them.”