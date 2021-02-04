The man who died in an apparent accident at his Comanche County home Tuesday has been identified.
Claude Cross, 83, died from a fall into an oil change pit at his home garage on Trail Road, according to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.
Cross was driving his electric wheelchair in his garage at a home and it appears he went too close to an oil change pit dug into ground, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley. At some point he and his scooter fell into the pit, killing him. The death appears to be accidental.
People at the home are being interviewed to find out what happened.