The Comanche County 4-H Photography Challenge is a new contest designed to provide an opportunity for youth to practice and showcase their photography skills, receive professional evaluation and gain public recognition for their work.
A theme will be announced the first Monday of every month. Photo submissions are due by the 20th of each month. 4-H Club members can submit one photo a month.
Photos will be submitted by email and must include name, grade, type of camera, photo title and a short paragraph on why the photo fits the theme.
Photos will be placed on the Comanche County Extension Facebook page where viewers can vote by “liking” the photo. Photos will be judged by a professional photographer. Winners will be selected by a combination of judging and “likes.”
The top three photos will hang in a place to be determined until the next set of photos is available.
Monthly winners will receive a certificate and their printed photo.
An overall photography winner will be selected by participation and placing in the monthly challenges, and will be recognized at the annual 4-H achievement banquet.