The Comanche County Commissioners approved a request from the Comanche County Emergency Management Office for an additional budget allocation during their regular meeting Monday.
The request, made by Comanche County Emergency Management Director Clint Langford, was for $24,616.18. Commissioners agreed to approve the request without objection. The money will be taken from the county’s contingency fund.
The additional allocation was requested due to the hiring of a new employee and the addition of air ambulance benefits for all employees.
“We had a new employee — me — and the new salary was slightly different. This was just a formality to make sure we had the funds to cover everything that was agreed upon,” Langford said.
The payroll deficit was in the amount of $16,862, according to Langford. The remainder of the requested funds were to cover Medical Air Survival Ambulance benefits, which is a new benefit for county employees negotiated during the middle of the budget cycle, Langford said.
“This is something new for county employees so that if they need air survival flights, they are covered,” Langford said.
The commissioners approved the request, which Langford said he was thankful for.
“I’m very fortunate that the commissioners supported this,” Langford said. “Like any government agency, if we don’t get the funds we need, then we have to start making difficult cuts.”
If the funds had not been approved, the funding would have come out of the department’s operational budget, according to Langford.
“That would have meant less supplies and equipment that was already been earmarked for other things,” Langford said. “That would have been our contingency plan. We’re very blessed that now we can move on as planned and not have to worry about this.”
Commissioners also discussed the potential redistricting of Comanche County Commissioners Districts that could arise from the release of U.S. Census data. The commissioners are waiting on the redistricting to be completed by the Oklahoma State Senate, at which point they will either approve them or send the districts back to the Senate for restructuring.