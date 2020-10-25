Kenny Stradley, Lawton, is seeking a new term as Comanche County sheriff.
Stradley, a Democrat, credits God and his love for the people of Comanche County for opting to run again for an office he has held since 1989.
“I believe in what we do and I’m trying my best to make a difference,” he said.
While he believes he and his department are meant to serve and protect, the department also has what he calls “an extra ingredient: caring,” explaining that means people will see the sheriff and his deputies for holiday food deliveries or any time during the year they may be hungry, or doing activities such as driving a widow to an appointment on Fort Sill.
He said his top priority for the coming term remains the same as it has long been: hitting those who deal drugs. He also is enthusiastic about a new tool the department has, courtesy of Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens: a drone that can be used for activities as varied as tracking down a lost child or an adult with dementia, or corralling a runway criminal.
Stradley, the longest serving sheriff in Comanche County history, was inducted into the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
“I’ve always run four years at a time,” he said. “I try to take those four years and do the best I can for the people. When the time comes again, I pray and then I run. I thank the Lord and the people I’ve been honored to serve.”