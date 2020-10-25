Dell Galloway, Lawton, is the Republican challenger for the Comanche County sheriff’s seat.
Galloway, who has a law enforcement background, said he believes the Office of Sheriff is a crucial law enforcement position and his goals include narrowing the gap between the department and citizens while establishing transparency and accountability.
He also wants to modernize the department, explaining that as crime evolves, so must policing techniques. Galloway said data derived from reported crimes should be used to assist in crime prevention, and that means using technology to effectively collect and analyze data so it can be used to pinpoint high crime areas and deploy resources. He said he wants to streamline the department’s current technology, providing it to deputies in the field to allow them to report incidents directly into a searchable data base.
He also wants to upgrade all body cameras and, as funding allows, provide integrated vehicle-based camera for all patrol units, compatible with body cameras. He will seek grants to cover that cost.
Galloway has been in law enforcement for 13 years, and is a lieutenant and patrol supervisor with the Comanche Nation Police Department. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and the U.S. Army for 6 1/2 years, and is a Desert Storm veteran.
Information is available on Facebook at Dell Galloway for Comanche County Sheriff.