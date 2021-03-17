Members of the Comanche Business Committee are seeking an investigation into allegations of fiscal deception against the tribe's chairman, who has two months left in office.
The March 6 meeting of the Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) revealed there were inconsistencies with an audit of the tribe’s finances, according to a resolution submitted by CBC Seat Committee person No. 2 Diana Gail Sovo-Doyebi. The allegations were made against Chairman William Nelson Sr., who has served in the post since September 2016.
Following the latest audit, she said Secretary/Treasurer John David Wahnee brought discrepancies to the committee’s attention and Sovo-Doyebi said that when something is found that’s “not right or out of compliance … it’s our duty to look into these things.”
“We have some items that need to be discussed this morning,” she said.
Sovo-Doyebi said there were questionable actions found that included the movement of money, some of which was described as being outside the CBC quorum and of “highly questionable financial actions” by Nelson that appeared to be unconstitutional. She offered documentation from Wahnee that was to supplement the proposed resolution.
Among the information cited by Sovo-Doyebi:
•Contracts initiated and signed by Nelson that were suspected to be outside legal quorum and under no legal review by counsel under “false presentation.”
•Actions directed without a legal quorum.
•The illegal movement of funds from 60 percent operations to 40 percent per cap account fund in excess of $3 million.
•The discovery of bank accounts unknown to the CBC, including debit cards from account No. 7474 with BancFirst that remain open after actions to terminate them. Sovo-Doyebi also cited questionable charges to the account.
•Changes to the CBC-approved proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 line-item budget that were agreed to in a prior CBC meeting. The numbers had to be corrected and justified in the February meeting of the CBC.
The resolution also stated with passage, “the CBC hereby removes signatory authorities and suspends Chairman William Nelson Sr. indefinitely from doing or conducting any further actions, proposals or business for the Comanche Nation.” It would be effective immediately and Nelson would have to turn in all Comanche Nation-owned computer equipment, including his laptop, jump drives, keys and cell phones. It also would make him ineligible to seek any leadership position or employment within Comanche Nation and/or any of its entities until the investigation is complete.
Nelson halted the resolution while consulting with legal counsel Forrest Tahdooahnippah, of Dorsey & Whitney LLP., regarding the constitutionality of the action. The lawyer said the tribe’s constitution is “pretty clear” that removal power is invested with the tribal council and any removal or de-facto removal would be unconstitutional. That said, he believes the resolution “falls sort of that bar.”
“Unfortunately, I think this is a constitutional resolution,” he said. “Any power can be suspended pending investigation.”
Nelson said he was being “t-boned by these charges.” He swore that he’d gone through legal quorum procedures on everything and said he believes the resolution is “illegal to the constitution.”
“No, it’s not,” Sovo-Doyebi said. “We’re not removing you. We’re merely stopping some actions that were brought to our attention.”
Wahnee also reiterated that it’s not a prosecution.
“My responsibility is to fulfill and watch out for first of all the constitution and second of all, the assets of the constitution,” he said. “That’s exactly what’s been put together here and submitted. It’s unfortunate that any of this occurred. Very unfortunate, but we have to do what is right at all times for the good of our nation.”
Calling the allegations “highly flammable,” Nelson asked if it shouldn’t be under review of the Comanche Nation Tribal Court. He reminded that it takes three members of the CBC to call for a recall.
Tahdooahnippah said the attempted action falls short of that.
“I think this resolution as written is constitutional,” he said. “This is an intramural CBC matter about allocation of tribal authority.”
Nelson cited his tenure as Tribal Administrator in 2010 when he was told “to go home” following what he called an “emergency test.” At the time, an unscheduled bomb threat drill took place that led to confusion between area first responders unaware it was a test.
“Like a good employee, I complied and went home,” he said. “They said I created some kind of disaster up here. It was a simple emergency test and it went awry. … I’ll be darned if I didn’t stay home for a whole year … I was still being paid.”
Nelson said he wouldn’t call for a vote on Sovo-Doyebi’s resolution because, “I’m still the chairman of the tribe. I will not move for this to go to the tribe.”
The chairman said every audit under his leadership “has been good.” That includes maintaining prior CBC contracts that were legal and “all of a sudden, it’s not legal.” He also reminded regarding the 40 percent per cap money that “there were a lot of people involved with this.”
Committeeman No. 1 June Sovo said he believes it’s their duty to look into the allegations.
“If there’s merit, we deal with it, if there’s not merit, we go on,” he said. “As elected officials, we have no alternative than to look into them and see if these are documents that came from audits or wherever they came from, there has to be some kind of legality to them, or they wouldn’t have shown their face.”
Nelson continued to state he would ignore the resolution on the table. Vice Chair LaNora Parker suggested going through the allegations “line-by-line” with legal counsel and let him decide if this was a matter for the court.
Sovo-Doyebi said the best move would be to look into it further before moving forward. She said Wahnee had asked for help with the findings and that’s what the CBC was doing by presenting the resolution.
“All of us up here are trying to do the best as we can and stick as close to the constitution as we can now,” she said. “It’s our duty to make sure these things are done and done right.”
Nelson said that if the CBC would like to meet to discuss recalling him from office, “then, by all means, do so.”
Sovo-Doyebi then motioned for the CBC to discuss the situation further during an executive session. It was seconded and Nelson was reminded that he serves in office and would be allowed inside the meeting.
“There’s nothing hidden here, let’s discuss it and be done with it,” she said.
After going “on the record” and attesting “to almighty God” that everything he’s done has followed the constitution, Nelson agreed to take the matter into an executive session.
Following the meeting, Nelson posted a statement to Facebook.
“This is not evil for evil,” he said. “This is so unnecessary with two months left.”
Nelson said the day’s resolution had never been seen by four CBC members, including him. He said Sovo-Doyebi “needs to read the constitution and oath she swore to uphold.” He called the issues brought up as “conjecture.”
“As Chairman, I have no banking authority, I cannot move any finances around,” he said. “I’ve never requested any check nor have I the authority to write a check for any matter, furthermore, my name is not on checks issued by programs of the Comanche Nation.”
Nelson closed his statement by noting that “any accusation is only hearsay until adjudicated.
“All I will ask from this inquisition of a few people is a public apology (livestreamed),” he stated. “If this continues (fines for) slander and disruption of government business will be sought. See you in court.”
Information into an ongoing investigation and conducted by which agency remain unknown.