Drums pounded and voices resonated Wednesday night in a north Lawton neighborhood.
All worked together to create a powerful mission statement.
A formerly vacant public school campus was obscured by a Comanche tepee. The Numunu “Lords of the Plains” flag whipped in the wind above. And well over 100 curious members of the community joined together for a cedar blessing and presentation of a new learning option’s mission.
It is in the old Taft Elementary building that the Comanche Academy Charter School is hoping to build its legacy with a vision to educate new generations through heritage and academics.
From the school’s visionaries, a hope is to bring out some leading lights and show academia this new way, rooted in old ways, is the best way to learn.
While greeting the many people gathered outside the school at 1701 NW Taft, Cindy Famero, Director of Community Happiness for the Comanche Academy said Cornel Pewewardy planted the seeds for the school’s dual-language curriculum.
“It just grew from there,” she said. “This could not happen without you.”
Stepping from behind the powwow drum, Pewewardy welcomed all to this special event.
“This is where we eat and pray and work together,” he said. “We’re doing it for these children, for all of our Indigenous people.”
The academy launches its curriculum Aug. 9. This inaugural year’s classes serve students from pre-kindergarten through first grade. A grade will be added each year until students in all grades through 12th will be served.
With dual-language learning through English and Comanche, students will connect to this culture. Although many already-enrolled students are Comanche, the school is open to all children. There is no cost and school supplies are provided. Enrollment remains open.
Pewewardy said to carry the Native culture through learning is a way of reminding the world “who was here first.”
“We acknowledge our legacy, our story,” he said. “This is Indian land.”
Originally slated to be the school’s head, Pewewardy stepped down from the position after being elected the tribe’s vice chairman in early June.
Starla Bilyeu has since taken the role. She’s a believer in the curriculum’s holistic approach to learning through Native American ways.
“Every child is welcome in this school,” she said. “That is our goal, to develop their self-confidence. We want to make sure kids have cultural knowledge to carry forward into their lives.”
With her 7-year-old daughter Maya digging in a goodie bag picked up from one of the information tables, Gabby Phillips said this education opportunity is something she wished she’d had as a child. The family had been looking for something different regarding learning and the academy seemed appealing.
“I didn’t get a whole bunch of upbringing in my culture,” she said. “I had to learn it over the years on my own as I got older.”
With Maya enrolled for this first year, the mother said it brings back a sense of connection in more ways than their Comanche culture. She’d been a student who followed her mother and aunts’ footsteps in the Taft Elementary halls. This connection is strengthened further with Maya joining that historic familial bond.
“I want her to learn things that weren’t easily available to me,” she said. “The culture is important.”
For Martie Woothtakewahbitty, the choice to enroll 4-year-old Heidie was easy. The youngster is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation. And the mother is vice president of the school’s board of directors.
Woothtakewahbitty believes the Indigenized curriculum will set the foundation for the children’s’ successes. It also will add a pulse to the Comanche culture. A language only lives when it is spoken.
“It’s not only going to keep our culture and our language awake, cause I’d rather say go to sleep than die, but it’s making sure that our babies will be fully aware and confident in their identities as human beings, as many Natives now and our ancestors before us have struggled with for so long,” she said.
A short tour of the school’s interior revealed many classrooms ready for the dual-language learning. Others are still being painted and readied. Welcomes are offered in English and Comanche. By adding life to the once-shuttered school, learning is offered another opportunity.
So is the continuation of a culture.
“We have to tell our story,” Pewewardy said. “These children will tell our story when we are long gone.”