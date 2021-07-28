The Comanche Academy Charter School is ready to open its doors to a new yet traditional experience.
The community is invited tonight to enjoy a taste of what’s to come during a family day open house from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the former Taft Learning Center campus, 1701 NW Taft. There will be food and the opportunity to tour the classrooms and have questions and conversations to learn more from its staff about the curriculum.
Be ready to hear a blending of the Comanche language in these dialogues. A key part of the learning experience will be dual-language charter school. It’s intended to enhance the Indigenous-focused curriculum as well as nurture students’ personal and overall community’s health, wellness, relationships, and progress, according to Sarah Julian, director of communications for the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center.
This unique learning experience launches on Aug. 9. This first year’s classes will be for students from pre-kindergarten through first grade. Julian said the school will add a grade each year until students in all grades through 12th will be served. The dual language immersion is focused to help a new generation understand who they are and their people who came before.
“The school is open to all students, Indigenous or not, but the school will have a focus on Native culture and traditions,” she said. “As a dual language school, all students will be taught in both English and Comanche. This focus will nurture strong, passionate, bilingual young people who are committed to their personal and community health, wellness, relationships and progress.”
These concepts will prove beneficial to all students who participate and, in turn, the community, according to Julian.
“Encouraging a sense of self-worth and being an active part of a community is important for all students, no matter their background,” she said.
School Leader Starla Bilyeu will strive to provide a culturally sustaining and academically rigorous education for all students. By recognizing the Earth’s place in connection with the concepts, the idea is to enhance the education experience, not replace it.
““Our holistic model is student-centered, research-based and rooted in the water, land, culture, language and community,” she said.
Bilyeu identified the core values the curriculum and student and staff experiences are centered: relationship, responsibility, reciprocity, and resurgence.
“These values will guide the school staff as they work together to provide every Comanche Academy student with the necessary knowledge, skills, and experiences to function successfully and productively in a multicultural society,” she said.
The Comanche Academy received its accreditation on April 15 and is identified as a Local Education Agency (LEA). A Local Educational Agency means a public board of education or other public authority legally constituted within a State for either administrative control or direction of, or to perform a service function for, public elementary schools or secondary schools, according to law.cornell.edu.
Charter schools are independently-operated public schools that have the freedom to design classrooms and set curriculums that meet student needs. There are over 7,000 charter schools in the United States, according to publiccharters.org.
As a public charter school, Comanche Academy does not charge tuition and must accept all students who apply. If more students apply than seating available, a public lottery will be held to determine acceptance. There are currently 120 seats available for students.
The order of priority for admission and enrollment will be based on four tiers, according to The Comanche Nation News:
•Children of Comanche Nation employees and Nation-owned business employees;
•Children of parents employed by Indian Health Services;
•Children of parents who are academy school board members; and
•Children who attend school at a site listed on the Oklahoma Department of Education School Improvement list.
Priority means these students will not have to be included in a lottery but can be enrolled at the academy.
School supplies for all accepted students is free.
Enrollment applications are being taken. Any family interested in attending the school or who has questions is asked to contact Bilyeu, 580-699-3347; or email: info@comancheacademy.com.