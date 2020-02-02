MEDICINE PARK — If you’ve taken the Polar Bear Plunge in Bath Lake before, you have to begin considering the best ways to warm up.
For the columnist, it was a mission to find truth to the tale of fire and ice.
Beginning at the traditional starting spot for the annual Medicine Park fun season kick-off, the Medicine Park Tavern, several people planning to take the plunge were warming up through methods like stretching and, for many most importantly, libations.
With the temperature a genteel 64 degrees above the water, a question of the water’s temperature to events coordinator Rodney Whaley received a rapid response: “Cold, it’s cold.” That’s fair enough.
T.J. Harris and Jamie Linsdell did their part to warm up before taking their inaugural plunge into Medicine Creek. The pair are both from the Fort Sill FIRES Center for Excellence. Harris, from Houston, Texas, and Linsdell, from “somewhere southeast of London,” were ready to take their first dip.
After being in the area for two years, Harris said he’d heard enough about the event to want to try it. The bold Brit smiled and felt confident it wasn’t going to be such a bad experience. He may have been emboldened by liquid courage.
“The sun’s out, it’s warm,” Linsdell said. “It’s like summer in the UK.”
Apparently, during our short interview, the parade of hundreds from Park Tavern had made its procession to Bath Lake ahead of the scheduled 2 p.m. beginning. The columnist, Harris and Linsdell formed a procession for our own parade to the lake and out onto the island for the next round of submersion.
With a countdown of “5, 4, 3, 2, 1” followed by a splash, one hand held the columnist’s wicker sombrero, the other held nostrils closed followed by the tell-tale splash. You know you’re fully under the water when you hear the bubbling stream racing past as you sink to bottom before quickly emerging and breaking the top of the water.
Don’t let anyone tell you it’s not that cold. Medicine Creek is notorious for being about 15 to 20 degrees colder than the Lake Lawtonka waters that feed it.
“It was pretty cool,” Harris said, “not gonna lie.”
Linsdell’s machismo had faltered somewhat after emerging from the water and back onto the island.
“That was very cold,” he said, “like, colder than I thought.”
However, once toweled off and dried somewhat, both men said they were game to give the plunge a go again, although Harris was sensible with his answer: “Not anytime soon.”
Fortunately, the Medicine Park Mobile Care Unit parked a short distance away didn’t appear to be needed for the thousands who made the trek into the water. They could have been needed not long after.
Chilled from the cool creek water, it as the columnist’s next step in the gauntlet to mosey over to Small Mountain Street Tacos where owner Chas Callich offered what he calls the hottest taco around, the “Hot Head.”
Having eaten the single “X” version before and survived, the columnist stood in line awaiting opportunity to up the ante. John Smith was in the expansive line awaiting service. It was his first time to view the Polar Bear Plunge. He said it was amazing to see so many people who made the journey, both to participate and to provide witness.
“Yeah, it’s a beautiful day,” he said. “I can’t believe so many people came out.”
Late Bath Lake dippers clad in terrycloth bath robes and wearing smirks of confidence continued journeying to take their plunges after the gold rush, so to speak. It was a good day to dive in.
When the XXX “Hot Head” was delivered to the columnist, Stuart Earnest sat nearby to bear witness. It was an “anything can happen” type of moment.
The first bite tasted delicious for a millisecond before the backdraft of hellfire scalded gums and tongue. A quick drink did little to calm the internal storm that was quickly gathering. Have you ever drank napalm? I’m assuming the experiences are similar.
“Oh no, don’t do that,” Earnest said as the columnist used his left hand to wipe away tears, a momentarily blinding experience. The left hand never touched the taco at that point and it’s still bewildering how this happened.
Only four or five more bites to go. The flavor in between the heat blasts was amazing. The heat, however, was devastating. Eventually, most of the meat and fixins inside the soft flour shell fell to the foil-laden paper boat holding things somewhat together as it got smaller and smaller.
With a good two or three more bites left lying inside the foil, a life choice was questioned before carrying on. You can’t call it an ordeal if it was delicious, right? Even if that deliciousness comes in a violent form.
After showing the cleaned foil and paper boat to onlookers to prove the task was done, considerations of jumping face first back into Bath Lake filled the head. It was one of the few cohesive thoughts to follow. This was a moment where the cure may have done more damage than the original cause.
But when next year’s plunge takes place, it may be a choice made once again. As the old Roger Alan Wade song goes, “If You Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough” — https://youtu.be/L4HJY9tQ94M.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: srains@swoknews.com.