There have been many athletes who earned “bad” labels during their careers so maybe that is why golf fans have stuck with Rickie Fowler through thick and thin.
Sure, there are many Oklahoma State fans who cheer for the former Cowboy golfer but it seems every tournament he competes in the crowd is on his side, even as he endured a rough four-year title drought on the PGA Tour.
The worst part of Sunday’s dramatic win was few of us had a chance to see it live as the tee times were moved up to the early hour of 9 a.m. because of the threat of bad weather, leaving FOX to delay the broadcast to the normal 2 p.m. time slot.
This writer was able to watch some of his early holes on ESPN+ but after that my only option was listen to the radio coverage and while those guys did their best to make it exciting, driving through southern Caddo County it was hard to appreciate the moment.
Ironically after an evening at Lake Lawtonka we arrived home just in time to turn on the TV and happen to see Fowler play the final hole of regulation, needing a birdie to force a playoff.
While we knew what was going to happen, it was nice to see the moment he finally made that 12-footer for birdie during the playoff and looked skyward, finally feeling the relief of that pressure he’d been facing.
What makes Fowler so popular in my opinion is his demeanor on the course. He never seems to panic and always has the same expressions. Even after big shots he seldom celebrates with fist-pumps or other dramatic actions.
And, he never seems to be embroiled in controversial topics such as the LIV issue or the actions of others. His small wave of his index finger to the crowd is about the most enthusiasm he’ll show.
That is what many fans love about Fowler and through his swing changes, coaching changes and equipment changes, he kept working hard to make a comeback.
We saw it earlier this season when Jason Day came from the doldrums to win a tournament and break a long PGA Tour dry spell.
That is what makes sports so entertaining; you never know where that next hero might come from and from which sport.
I guess it is that underdog thing fans, and especially sports writers, love to write about comebacks from adversity.
Will Fowler win other tournaments this season, maybe, because right now he’s playing about as well as anyone. And with the recent success he will be in the FedEx Playoffs and he may very well have caught the eye of Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.
For now he’s enjoying cashing that check for $1.5-million and probably getting a big contract extension to do commercials for Rocket Mortgage, which may very well be an even bigger winning with his success as that group’s Ambassador.
So there, good guys can succeed regardless of what we sometimes see in the wide world of sports.