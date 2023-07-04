Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Rickie Fowler eyes his putt during regulation on the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Sunday in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

There have been many athletes who earned “bad” labels during their careers so maybe that is why golf fans have stuck with Rickie Fowler through thick and thin.

Sure, there are many Oklahoma State fans who cheer for the former Cowboy golfer but it seems every tournament he competes in the crowd is on his side, even as he endured a rough four-year title drought on the PGA Tour.

