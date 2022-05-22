On Friday, Colton Magrath got a hot tub he and his parents had been trying to get since 2020, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.
Magrath is 10-years-old. He has Autism and Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, or SJIA, a rare form of Arthritis that causes unpredictable joint pain.
Colton’s father, Shawn Magrath, said that the condition has characteristics that make it difficult to predict and treat.
“It doesn’t stay in one side of the body, it moves from place to place,” Magrath said. “For Colton, it started in his knees, and has worked its way to other places.”
The idea to enter Colton as a candidate for a wish was first suggested by his mother, Laura Magrath, when she learned that the foundation allowed children with chronic, lifelong conditions to qualify as wish candidates.
While Colton’s Autism makes it difficult for him to communicate, his parents decided to ask that a hot tub be his wish after observing his particular affinity for water.
“Swimming has always been very therapeutic for him, and he absolutely loves being in the water, and it’s always been hard to get him out of the hot tub when we’ve been around one,” Shawn Magrath said. “Colton can’t really speak for what he’d like his wish to be, but we felt like we knew what he’d like.”
Colton’s parents appear to be right. On Friday evening, as he arrived with his mother after speech therapy, the new tub was revealed to Colton, who immediately and excitedly approached the tub to remove the cover from the top himself.
The two representatives from the Make A Wish Foundation’s office in Oklahoma, Madison Boyle and Guin Geyer, had arrived at the home in the early afternoon, installing the hot tub entirely while Colton was out of the house.
Boyle, who has been working with the Make A Wish Foundation since she was in high school — both as a volunteer and, more recently, professionally – said that the foundation had first discovered Colton’s wish in 2020, but hadn’t been able to get to it until now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we started being able to do wishes again, we had 350 on the list,” Boyle said.
Boyle currently works in fundraising and development for the foundation, but still personally volunteers for wishes as often as she can. For her, it’s a lifelong passion.
“I loved volunteering for Make A Wish, and went to college studying non-profit management specifically to work for them,” Boyle said. “It’s just a really great, fulfilling thing to do.”
Colton changed into a swimsuit, and got into the hot tub within five minutes of seeing it. His obvious excitement at receiving his wish was something Shawn Magrath believes won’t wane for quite some time.
“I imagine at midnight, I’ll still be struggling to get him out of the hot tub,” Magrath said.