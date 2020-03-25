FREDERICK — A Colorado man was hospitalized following a Monday night motorcycle wreck south of Frederick blamed on going too fast on a curve.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Manuel Ramos, 24, Colorado Springs, Colo., was admitted to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, in stable condition with possible head and internal trunk injuries.
Ramos was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 183 at a high rate of speed shortly after 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the asphalt roadway to the right, Trooper Scott Hazle reported. The bike began to flip and threw the driver an unknown distance. The bike then rolled numerous times before it and the driver came to rest in a ditch west of the roadway, about a half-mile south of Frederick.
Ramos was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, Hazle reported.