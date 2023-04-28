Everything begins with a dash of color when the Lawton Family YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day activities Saturday morning.
From 9 a.m. to noon, Shepler Park and the parking lot to the east of the Lawton Farmers Market will bustle with activities to keep kids active and healthy while hitting the most important note: having fun.
At 10 a.m. in the parking lot, a Color Dash Battle will set off and this one has high stakes for local schools. That’s because, even though individuals are participating on their own, they will be representing their schools, according to Rose Brantley from the YMCA. Children need to pre-register and are only counted if they attend the Color Dash after registration. Check-in is before the event.
The runners will be having a burst of color greet them as they leave the starting line, Brantley said.
“We’ve had color runs before, but this is the first where it’s a school competition,” she said. “You can sign-up up until the beginning of the dash. We won’t turn anybody away the day of.”
The school with the most participants will win $500 in school supplies. The class with the most participants will also win a free swimming and pool party at the YMCA indoor pool.
Participants will be from 4 to 17 years old, and it’s free to participate, according to Brantley.
The Color Dash is only part of the day’s agenda. Shepler Park will have an array of fun available. From castle bounces and an inflatable obstacle course to face painting and a petting zoo, there’ll be something to do. Vendors will also be on-site and free T-shirts will be available while supplies last. There also will be pickup basketball games.
Alyssa Sanchez with YMCA said the events are part of a national incentive from YMCAs to promote healthy resources to children and families.
“On that day, YMCAs around the world host the event to truly give back to the community and also give the community an event that’s safe, educational, and fun for the whole family,” she said.
A children’s zumba class will be at 11 a.m. and yoga will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Sanchez said there are 26 confirmed vendor tables that will be set-up to talk with families and see what they need.
“Most of the vendors present are sponsoring in some way and we have all come together for this event to truly help the community,” she said. “The best thing that we all can do is speak to the families and see how our resources as a whole can help them or their loved ones and that is why we have all come together for that day.”