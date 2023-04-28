YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Happy faces on children sliding down an inflatable obstacle course and castle bounces will be visible Saturday morning in Shepler Park with the YMCA Healthy Kids Day activities.

 File

Everything begins with a dash of color when the Lawton Family YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day activities Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Shepler Park and the parking lot to the east of the Lawton Farmers Market will bustle with activities to keep kids active and healthy while hitting the most important note: having fun.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you