A deal with State of Oklahoma officials will give Lawton a new boat dock at Lake Ellsworth.
City of Lawton officials have long wanted to replace the boat dock at Collier’s Landing, a fishing and boating area on the east side of Lake Ellsworth, north of Fisherman’s Cove. Officials in the Parks and Recreation Department said they have removed the boat dock because of recent storm damage to the aging and deteriorating dock. The removal was made for safety reasons, with officials saying damage to the deteriorating structure “was beyond repair.”
The problems were numerous: severely bent gangway, pin holders that had been ripped out, a dock too small to support the gangway because rotted wood that had been removed reduced its size.
Parks and Recreation officials have discussed the idea of soliciting grant funds from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to offset replacement costs, a decision the Parks and Recreation Commission (an advisory board to the City Council) recommended last spring.
City and state officials have outlined a $114,923 project, to include the state donating a dock valued at $48,827.10.
The remaining cost $66,096 cost is associated with the prep work to get the area ready for the new dock, as well as parking. The specific work would include a concrete bulkhead at the dock, an ADA pickup and boat trailer parking stall, more than 1,000 feet of asphalt and road work leading to the dock and construction of a 100-foot by 170-foot paved parking lot adjacent to the dock area.
Under the plan approved Tuesday by the City Council, Lawton would cover the $66,096 cost from its 2015 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), then reimburse the CIP with grant funds when they arrive from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. State officials have indicated they would reimburse about $37,000 of the project cost, meaning the net cost to the City of Lawton would be $28,731. Parks and Recreation officials said if the cost of the project increases, so would the reimbursement percentage from the state.
Tuesday’s action authorized spending up to $75,000 in CIP funds, necessary because of the volatility of costs of materials, especially asphalt, city officials said.
The state’s allocation will come from the Oklahoma Sport Fish Restoration Program, a program funded by anglers and boaters who pay taxes on items associated with their sports.