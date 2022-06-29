U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole beat off two challengers Tuesday to win the Republican nomination for the November General Election.
At press time, with only one of the 362 Fourth Congressional District precincts remaining out, Cole had 69.77 percent of the vote, or 43,817 ballots. James Taylor won 16,955 votes, or 27 percent of the total, while Frank W. Blacke won 2,031 votes or 3.23 percent.
Cole now will face Democrat Mary Brannon in November.
“I thank the Republican voters of the Fourth District for once again nominating me to represent them as their candidate for Congress in the November general election,” Cole said, in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to represent the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma and fight for our shared values and priorities in the U.S. House of Representatives. I look forward to making my case for re-election to the entire electorate in the fall campaign.
“I am proud of my record of significant accomplishments in Congress. I have worked hard delivering another pay raise to our men and women in uniform, expanding missions at Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base, and leading the fight for protecting life by ensuring pro-life protections are enshrined in the federal budget. Furthermore, with my record of consistently being a strong advocate for veterans, Oklahoma’s energy sector, and Native American nations and tribal governments, I am proud to continue to work to make a better Oklahoma.
“I look forward to keeping in touch with the constituents I am privileged to represent in the coming months, discussing my record of results and my plans for tackling the important work ahead.”
U.S. Third District Congressman Frank Lucas also won the Republican nomination for his seat. At press time with 460 of the 462 precincts reporting, Lucas had 61.13 percent of the vote, or 44,131 ballots. Wade Burleson won 22,110 votes, or 30.63 percent, while Stephen Butler had 5,946 votes, or 8.24 percent.
Lucas will face Democrat Jeremiah A. Ross in November.